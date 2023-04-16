Dave Mason Announces Summer 'Endangered Species Tour' Dates

Dave Mason has announced that he will embark on the second leg of his "Endangered Species Tour" this Summer.
The 22-date tour will begin in Davenport, Iowa, on May 17, and conclude in Boston on June 28.
The final two shows, on June 24 and June 28, will feature the Steve Miller Band.
A new line up, consisting of Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Marty Fera on drums, Tony Patler on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals, will play Mason's favorites as well as some surprises.
The rock icon, who turns 77 on May 10, will release his memoir titled "Only You Know and I Know" later this year.
"At 76 years old (77 soon!), I'm still loving performing live concerts. I feel grateful for that, and to tell you the truth it surprises the hell out of me. I've been doing it for over 60 years and the love is still there,' Mason wrote on Instagram.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said he is still a strong believer in the magic of music.
"It's subjective of course. I'm a 'rare bird,' so to speak, sticking to the tour life and to music, and you're invited to join me another tour in 2023! No fireworks, no flashing lights, no go-go dancers, no special effects. Just great songs and a promise of a heart filled performance," he added.
Tour Dates Summer 2023:
May 17 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater
May 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst
May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum
May 23 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
May 24 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square
May 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
May 28 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
May 30 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire
June 1 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
June 2 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
June 4 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
June 6 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head on Stage
June 7 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
June 9 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theater
June 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry
June 13 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater
June 15 - Bristol, TN - The Paramount
June 16 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House
June 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde
June 22 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon
June 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Heath Care Amphitheater (w/Steve Miller Band)
June 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall (w/Steve Miller Band)
(Photo: Matt Johnson)
