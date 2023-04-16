Dave Mason Announces Summer 'Endangered Species Tour' Dates

Dave Mason has announced that he will embark on the second leg of his "Endangered Species Tour" this Summer.

The 22-date tour will begin in Davenport, Iowa, on May 17, and conclude in Boston on June 28.

The final two shows, on June 24 and June 28, will feature the Steve Miller Band.

A new line up, consisting of Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Marty Fera on drums, Tony Patler on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals, will play Mason's favorites as well as some surprises.

The rock icon, who turns 77 on May 10, will release his memoir titled "Only You Know and I Know" later this year.

"At 76 years old (77 soon!), I'm still loving performing live concerts. I feel grateful for that, and to tell you the truth it surprises the hell out of me. I've been doing it for over 60 years and the love is still there,' Mason wrote on Instagram.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said he is still a strong believer in the magic of music.

"It's subjective of course. I'm a 'rare bird,' so to speak, sticking to the tour life and to music, and you're invited to join me another tour in 2023! No fireworks, no flashing lights, no go-go dancers, no special effects. Just great songs and a promise of a heart filled performance," he added.

Tour Dates Summer 2023:

May 17 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater

May 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum

May 23 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

May 24 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square

May 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

May 28 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

May 30 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire

June 1 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

June 2 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

June 4 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

June 6 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head on Stage

June 7 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

June 9 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theater

June 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry

June 13 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

June 15 - Bristol, TN - The Paramount

June 16 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House

June 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

June 22 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon

June 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Heath Care Amphitheater (w/Steve Miller Band)

June 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall (w/Steve Miller Band)

(Photo: Matt Johnson)

