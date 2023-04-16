logo
Quick Facts
  

MorphoSys : Long-term Data Show Prolonged, Durable Responses In DLBCL Patients Treated With Monjuvi

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

MorphoSys U.S. Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (MOR), and Incyte (INCY) announced final five-year follow-up data from the Phase 2 L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) plus lenalidomide followed by Monjuvi monotherapy provided prolonged, durable responses in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.

At the data cut-off (November 14, 2022) for the full analysis set (80 patients), the overall response rate was 57.5%, and a complete response was observed in 41.2% of patients. A partial response was observed in 16.2% of patients.

MorphoSys said that the totality of the long-term L-MIND data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research further reinforced its confidence that the Monjuvi plus lenalidomide combination remains the in-practice, outpatient, targeted immunotherapy option that can provide sustained remissions for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

According to the company, no new safety signals were identified. The majority of adverse events were grade 1 or grade 2 during both combination and monotherapy treatment. Patients experienced a lower frequency of all-grade and grade 3 or higher adverse events during monotherapy. The most common adverse events with combination therapy were neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, which declined after patients switched to monotherapy. Neutropenia and diarrhea were the most common adverse events in the first two years of monotherapy.

In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Monjuvi in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Tesla Cuts Vehicle Prices In Europe To Boost Demand
Luxury electric major Tesla Inc. has slashed the price of its vehicles in Europe, including Germany and France, aiming to boost demand, amid an improvement in its production capacity. The price cut for all versions of the Model 3, Model S, and Model X ranges between 4.5 percent and 9.8 percent, reports said. Expanding an aggressive global pricing strategy, the company has also slashed prices...
AWS Unveils Bedrock Service For Generative AI
Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon, has introduced a cloud service called Bedrock for use in generative artificial intelligence or generative AI, a newer form of machine learning. The new service lets developers use and customize AI tools that generate text or images.
JPMorgan Chase Q1 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up In Pre-market
Banking major JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported Friday higher earnings and revenues for its first quarter, both above Street estimates. The company said its lines of business recorded continued momentum in the quarter. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, JPMorgan shares were gaining around 6.03 percent.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap