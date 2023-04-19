Eric Clapton To Release 'The Definitive 24 Nights' Box Set In June

Eric Clapton has announced an extended box set edition of his 1991 live album 24 Nights, featuring previously unreleased audio and video from his record-setting Residency At London's Royal Albert Hall in 1991.

On June 23, Warner Records will release The Defenitive 24 Nights. The limited-edition boxed set includes nearly six hours of live music and 35 unreleased performances. The collection distills Clapton's 1990-91 Albert Hall residencies using the best performances from the rock, blues, and orchestral nights to create full concerts for each genre.

All the audio and video included in The Defenitive 24 Nights was restored and upgraded by Clapton's team of Simon Climie, producer Peter Worsley and director David Barnard.

The limited edition boxed set will be available either as 6-CDs ($139.98) or 8-LPs ($199.98). Both versions come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of Clapton by Carl Studna. Each limited edition versions are available now to pre-order at https://ec.lnk.to/24Nights.

Standalone versions of the individual concerts - 24 Nights: Rock, 24 Nights: Blues, and 24 Nights: Orchestral - will be released the same day in 2-CD/DVD ($29.98) and 3-LP (Rock and Orchestral) ($49.98) and 2-LP (Blues) ($39.98) configurations.

Meanwhile, Clapton fans will have the opportunity to experience the excitement of the legendary Royal Albert Hall concerts on the big screen as Unique X and Iconic Events present the Across 24 Nights cinema event globally on May 17, with encore screenings beginning May 21. Edited from the original footage and remastered in Dolby ATMOS and 5.1 Surround Sound, Across 24 Nights will bring fans together to celebrate the ultimate musical event cinema experience.

Further information and tickets are available at www.ericclaptoncinema.com

The Defenitive 24 Nights Track Listing:

24 Nights: Rock

1. "Pretending"

2. "Running On Faith"

3. "Breaking Point" *

4. "I Shot The Sheriff"

5. "White Room"

6. "Can't Find My Way Home" *(Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

7. "Bad Love"

8. "Before You Accuse Me"

9. "Lay Down Sally"

10. "Knockin' On Heaven's Door"

11. "Old Love"

12. "No Alibis"

13. "Tearing Us Apart"

14. "Cocaine"

15. "Wonderful Tonight"

16. "Layla"

17. "Crossroads"

18. "Sunshine Of Your Love"

24 Nights: Blues

1. "Key To The Highway"

2. "Worried Life Blues"

3. "Watch Yourself"

4. "Have You Ever Loved A Woman"

5. "Everything's Gonna Be Alright"

6. "Something On Your Mind"

7. "All Your Love (I Miss Loving)"

8. "It's My Life Baby"

9. "Johnnie's Boogie"

10. "Black Cat Bone"

11. "Reconsider Baby"

12. "My Time After A While"

13. "Sweet Home Chicago"

14. "Watch Yourself" (Reprise)

24 Nights: Orchestral

1. "Crossroads"

2. "Bell Bottom Blues"

3. "Lay Down Sally"

4. "Holy Mother"

5. "I Shot The Sheriff"

6. "Hard Times"

7. "Can't Find My Way Home" (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

8. "Edge Of Darkness"

9. "Old Love"

10. "Wonderful Tonight"

11. "White Room"

12. "Concerto For Electric Guitar" (composed by Michael Kamen)

13. "A Remark You Made" *(A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

14. "Layla"

15. "Sunshine Of Your Love"

