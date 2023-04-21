logo
Breaking News
  

European Shares To Open Mixed As Worries Over Rates Swirl

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
stockmarkets jan18 21apr23 lt

European stocks are seen opening mixed in lackluster trade on Friday as investors fret about further interest-rate hikes and an impending recession.

Recession worries are exacerbated by weak U.S. data and hawkish messages from Fed officials.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that "some additional tightening may be needed to ensure policy is restrictive enough" to support the Fed's dual mandate of keeping both unemployment and inflation low.

Traders currently expect a 25-basis points rate hike by the Fed in May, no rate hike in June and a significant chance of a rate cut in July, depending on incoming data and financial developments.

Asian stocks fell for a third day running, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets leading regional losses on doubts about China's post-COVID recovery.

The dollar index was lower alongside U.S. yields after weak U.S. data released overnight pointed to a slowing economy.

Investors also fretted about negotiations in Washington to raise the U.S. government debt ceiling.

Gold traded weak but held above $2,000 per ounce. Oil prices were little changed after two days of heavy losses on fears that a global recession could dent fuel demand.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight as investors reacted to weak economic data and a mixed bag of earnings from the likes of Tesla, AT&T, American Express and IBM.

Weekly jobless claims surged last week, manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region plunged to its lowest level in 3 years in April and existing home sales fell in March, adding to recession worries.

The Dow slid 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.6 percent.

European stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday amid concerns about the outlook for economic and earnings growth.

The pan European STOXX 600 dipped 0.2 percent. The German DAX declined 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Children's Fishing Rods Sold With Kid Casters No Tangle Combos Recalled
Springfield, Missouri-based Lil Anglers LLC is recalling children's fishing rods sold with kid casters no tangle combos due to violation of federal lead content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The recall involves children's fishing rods which were sold in a variety of colors including blue, green, orange, pink and red.
AT&T Q1 Profit Down, Beats View; Topline Miss Estimates; Stock Down In Pre-market
Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit declined from last year, yet topped market estimates. Revenues were higher, but missed the Street forecast. The company further said it is on track to achieve $6 billion-plus run-rate cost savings target before the end of the year. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 4.7 percent.
Nokia Q1 Profit Rises, Comparable Results Down, Confirms View; Stock Dips
Finnish critical networks and communications company Nokia Corp. reported Thursday higher profit and net revenues in its first quarter with improved performance in most of its segments. Comparable earnings and margin, meanwhile, declined from last year. Further, the firm maintained its fiscal 2023 and long term targets. Nokia shares were losing around 5 percent in the morning trading in Finland.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap