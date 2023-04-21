FSIS Announces Recall Of Beef Strip, Raw Ground Beef Burger Products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced two beef product recalls by Monroe, Wisconsin-based Bruno Beef Strips as well as Forest Park, Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc.

Bruno Beef Strips recalled around 7,452 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE snack stick beef strips due to misbranding and undeclared hydrolyzed soy protein, a known allergen.

Further, Weinstein called back approximately 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene.

Bruno Beef Strips' recall includes 1.6-oz. vacuumed package containing "BRUNO BEEF STRIPS PEPPER & GARLIC SNACK STICKS" with lot codes 22110 through 23094. The RTE snack stick beef strip items were produced from April 20, 2022, through April 4, 2023. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 373SEWI" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The problem was caused as the establishment utilized a spice mix, which contains hydrolyzed soy protein, in the formulation of snack stick beef strips. The final product labels on the packaging do not declare the soy ingredient, a known allergen.

Weinstein's recall involves 10.7-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing two pieces of "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and with "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23" on the package label.

The raw ground beef burger patties were produced on March 14, 2023. They bear establishment number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an online distributor, which sold the product to customers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints reporting consumers found white "rubber-like" material in the ground beef patty products during preparation.

In both recalls, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retailers' shelves or in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News