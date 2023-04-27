LL Cool J To Headline 'The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy) Live' Tour

Hip-hop icon LL Cool J is set to headline "The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live" Tour.

This will mark LL Cool J's first headline arena tour in 30 years.

Living up to the acronym F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), the lineup for this tour is personally curated by the Roll Hall of Fame Inductee himself.

All dates will feature collaborative live performances with preeminent Award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. The show will be a non-stop musical mash up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots.

In select cities, the bill also boasts a rotating cast of iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and Rick Ross.

Speaking about the tour, LL Cool J said, "I'm excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years. It's proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!"

The F.O.R.C.E. Live hits the road on June 25 at TD Garden in Boston before rolling through arenas across the U.S. and Canada and closing out on September 3 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Verizon customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday at 12 PM local time through Thursday at 10 PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday at 12 PM local time through Thursday at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

On Thursday, between 10 AM and 10 PM local time, fans may purchase tickets through either the Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale, or local venue and radio presales.

General on-sale kicks off Friday at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be available at https://rockthebells.com/f.o.r.c.e.live/.

Tour Dates:

6/25 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

6/28 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/01 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

7/02 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/04 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

7/06 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/08 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

7/09 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

8/12 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/18 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/19 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

8/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

8/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/24 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

8/25 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/01 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/02 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

