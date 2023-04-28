YES Release Epic New Single 'All Connected'

YES recently released "All Connected," the second single from the band's upcoming album, Mirror To The Sky.

The English progressive rock band also released an accompanying video for "All Connected."

Mirror To The Sky is set to be released on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on May 19. The album can be pre-ordered now at https://Yes-Band.lnk.to/MirrorToTheSky

Speaking about the album, YES guitarist Steve Howe said, "This is a very important album for the band. We kept the continuity in the approach we established on The Quest, but we haven't repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As YES did in the seventies from one album to another, we're growing and moving forward. In later years, YES often got going but then didn't do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing, and building again."

"The initial idea came from a musical sketch I'd created using the idea of our 'connectivity' in regards to communications in the modern age. It's very exciting to know YES are maintaining that edge and energy we all know and love, this track is firing on all cylinders. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it," added Billy Sherwood.

Mirror To The Sky will be available on several formats - Ltd Deluxe Electric Blue 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray Artbook with poster, Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, Ltd 2CD Digipak, Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 2LP+LP-Booklet and Digital Album - all featuring artwork by long-time YES artist and collaborator Roger Dean.

The blu-ray editions include the album as Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, Instrumental Versions & Hi-Res Stereo Mixes.

Mirror To The Sky tracklisting:

CD1:

1. Cut From The Stars 05:27

2. All Connected 09:02

3. Luminosity 09:04

4. Living Out Their Dream 04:45

5. Mirror to the Sky 13:53

6. Circles of Time 04:59

CD2:

1. Unknown Place 08:15

2. One Second Is Enough 04:04

3. Magic Potion 04:08

(Photo: Gottlieb Bros.)

