Madonna To Release Rainbow-Vinyl Version Of 6-LP Collection 'Finally Enough Love'

Madonna has announced plans to release a rainbow-vinyl version of 6-LP Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones on June 23.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones is a career-spanning remix collection celebrating Madonna's record 50 No. 1 club hits, an accomplishment no other artist has achieved on a single Billboard chart.

The remix collection debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts. Madonna is now the first female artist with Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in each of the last five decades.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones was originally released as a limited-edition 6-LP set on red and black vinyl. That version sold out in three days during pre-orders.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

50-Track Album

6-LP Track Listing:

1. "Holiday" (7" Version)

2. "Like A Virgin" (7" Version)

3. "Material Girl" (7" Version)

4. "Into The Groove" (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

5. "Open Your Heart" (Video Version)

6. "Physical Attraction" (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

7. "Everybody" (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

8. "Like A Prayer" (Remix/Edit)

9. "Express Yourself" (Remix/Edit)

10. "Keep It Together" (Alternate Single Remix)

11. "Vogue" (Single Version)

12. "Justify My Love" (Orbit Edit)

13. "Erotica" (Underground Club Mix)

14. "Deeper And Deeper" (David's Radio Edit)

15. "Fever" (Radio Edit)

16. "Secret" (Junior's Luscious Single Mix)

17. "Bedtime Story" (Junior's Single Mix)

18. "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" (Miami Mix Edit)

19. "Frozen" (Extended Club Mix Edit)

20. "Ray Of Light" (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)

21. "Nothing Really Matters" (Club 69 Radio Mix)

22. "Beautiful Stranger" (Calderone Radio Mix)

23. "American Pie" (Richard 'Humpty' Vission Radio Mix)

24. "Music" (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

25. "Don't Tell Me" (Thunderpuss Video Remix)

26. "What It Feels Like For A Girl" (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

27. "Impressive Instant" (Peter Rauhofer's Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)

28. "Die Another Day" (Deepsky Radio Edit)

29. "American Life" (Felix Da Housecat's Devin Dazzle Edit)

30. "Hollywood" (Calderone & Quayle Edit)

31. "Me Against The Music" (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) - Britney Spears feat. Madonna

32. "Nothing Fails" (Tracy Young's Underground Radio Edit)

33. "Love Profusion" (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit)

34. "Hung Up" (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

35. "Sorry" (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)

36. "Get Together" (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)

37. "Jump" (Axwell Remix Edit)

38. "4 Minutes" (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) - feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

39. "Give It 2 Me" (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)

40. "Celebration" (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

41. "Give Me All Your Luvin'" (Party Rock Remix) - feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

42. "Girl Gone Wild" (Avicii's UMF Mix)

43. "Turn Up The Radio" (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)

44. "Living For Love" (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)

45. "Ghosttown" (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

46. "Bitch I'm Madonna" (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) - feat. Nicki Minaj

47. "Medellín" (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) - Madonna and Maluma

48. "I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)

49. "Crave" (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) - feat. Swae Lee

50. "I Don't Search I Find" (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

