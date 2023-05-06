Jonas Brothers To Play Five Albums Each Night On Upcoming Tour

The Jonas Brothers recently announced they will perform five albums every night of their upcoming 35-date stadium and arena trek "The Tour."
The tour, sponsored by EVO ICE and produced by Live Nation, will have stops at several legendary venues including, Toronto's Rogers Centre, Chicago's Wrigley Field, Arlington's Globe Life Field and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.
"The Tour" will kick off with a pair of previously announced shows at Yankee Stadium in New York City on August 12 & 13. The final concert is scheduled to take place on October 14 at Kaseya Center in Miami.
The massive tour comes on the heels of Jonas Brothers' recent Broadway residency, where they played each of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album — over five consecutive nights.
The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:
08/12 - Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/13 - Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/17 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/19 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
08/24 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/25 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/27 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/30 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/01 - Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/03 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/08 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
09/11 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/14 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/16 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
09/22 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/26 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/30 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/01 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/03 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/05 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/07 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/12 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/13 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/14 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
