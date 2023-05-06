Jonas Brothers To Play Five Albums Each Night On Upcoming Tour

The Jonas Brothers recently announced they will perform five albums every night of their upcoming 35-date stadium and arena trek "The Tour."

The tour, sponsored by EVO ICE and produced by Live Nation, will have stops at several legendary venues including, Toronto's Rogers Centre, Chicago's Wrigley Field, Arlington's Globe Life Field and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

"The Tour" will kick off with a pair of previously announced shows at Yankee Stadium in New York City on August 12 & 13. The final concert is scheduled to take place on October 14 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The massive tour comes on the heels of Jonas Brothers' recent Broadway residency, where they played each of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album — over five consecutive nights.

The Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates:

08/12 - Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/13 - Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/17 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/19 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/24 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/25 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/27 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/30 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/01 - Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/03 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/08 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/11 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/14 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/16 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

09/22 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/26 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/28 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/30 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/01 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/03 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/05 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/07 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/09 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/12 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/13 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/14 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

