Tempur To Buy Mattress Firm For Around $4 Bln In Cash, Share; TPX Stock Down In Pre-market

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX), a maker of mattresses and bedding products, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to buy Mattress Firm Group Inc., a specialty mattress retailer, in a cash and share transaction valued at around $4 billion.

Following the news, TPX was trading down by 2.98 percent at $36.50 per share in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



Tempur Sealy, CEO of Scott Thompson, said, "This transaction advances all four of our key long-term initiatives: to develop the highest quality bedding products, promote brands with compelling marketing, optimize our diverse omnichannel distribution platform, and drive EPS growth. Consistent with our M&A strategy, this acquisition will make Tempur Sealy more competitive by bringing us closer to consumers and facilitating continued innovation."

The transaction is expected to be funded by approximately $2.7 billion of cash, and remaining $1.3 billion by stock consideration, which reflects the issuance of 34.2 million shares based on the closing share price of $37.62 on May 8.

Post transaction, scheduled to be closed in the second half, Mattress Firm's and Tempur Sealy's shareholders will own around 16.6% and 83.4% of the combined company, respectively.

Mattress Firm will operate as a separate unit within TPX following the closure of the deal.

Tempur Sealy expects to begin realizing synergies by the end of year two after closing and to realize at least $100 million in annual run-rate synergies by the end of year four after closing.

Together, Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm's combined global footprint will include around 3,000 retail stores, 30 e-commerce platforms, 71 manufacturing facilities, and four state-of-the-art R&D facilities worldwide.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as sole financial advisor and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as legal counsel to Tempur Sealy, while Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, and Jefferies LLC are serving as financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel to Mattress Firm.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News