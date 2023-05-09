Thundercat Announces 2023 North & South American Tour

Thundercat announced last week that he will embark on a tour of North and South America this summer/fall.
The "In Yo Girl's City Tour" will have stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, Washington, D.C. and more.
According to the schedule announced by Thundercat, the North American portion of the tour is scheduled to kick off on August 5 at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhose Island. The final show of the North American leg will take place at Revel ABQ in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The South American leg will see Thundercat performing four shows in Brazil and then wrap up the trek with a concert at Teatro Coliseo in Santiago, Chile.
Thundercat North & South American Tour Dates:
August 5 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival
August 27 - Port Townsend, WA - THING
September 10 - St. Louis, MO - Music At The Intersection
September 24 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival
September 28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
September 29 - Humboldt, CA - Cal Poly Humboldt
October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
October 7 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air
October 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
October 10 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 12 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
October 13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
October 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
October 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
October 22 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
October 24 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin
October 27 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
October 28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
October 29 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
October 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ
November 8 - São Paolo, BR - Audio
November 10 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Circo Voador
November 11 - Porto Alegre, BR - Opinião
November 12 - Curitiba, BR - Ópera de Arame
November 15 - Santiago, CL - Teatro Coliseo
(Photo: So Mitsuya)
