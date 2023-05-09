Thundercat Announces 2023 North & South American Tour

Thundercat announced last week that he will embark on a tour of North and South America this summer/fall.

The "In Yo Girl's City Tour" will have stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, Washington, D.C. and more.

According to the schedule announced by Thundercat, the North American portion of the tour is scheduled to kick off on August 5 at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhose Island. The final show of the North American leg will take place at Revel ABQ in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The South American leg will see Thundercat performing four shows in Brazil and then wrap up the trek with a concert at Teatro Coliseo in Santiago, Chile.

Thundercat North & South American Tour Dates:

August 5 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival

August 27 - Port Townsend, WA - THING

September 10 - St. Louis, MO - Music At The Intersection

September 24 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival

September 28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

September 29 - Humboldt, CA - Cal Poly Humboldt

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

October 7 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air

October 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

October 10 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 12 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

October 13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

October 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

October 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

October 24 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin

October 27 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

October 28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

October 29 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

October 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

November 8 - São Paolo, BR - Audio

November 10 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Circo Voador

November 11 - Porto Alegre, BR - Opinião

November 12 - Curitiba, BR - Ópera de Arame

November 15 - Santiago, CL - Teatro Coliseo

(Photo: So Mitsuya)

