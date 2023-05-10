Markets Wary Of U.S. Inflation Data

Market sentiment remained tethered to anxiety surrounding the release of CPI data from the U.S. on Wednesday, exacerbated by the unresolved debt ceiling crisis. Bank of England's interest rate review on Thursday as it fights double-digit inflation also dampened market mood.

European benchmarks are trading lower. Wall Street Futures are also trading in the red zone. Asian stocks finished trading on a negative note.

Dollar gained amidst anxiety ahead of the U.S. CPI data, lifting the Dollar Index. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices plunged again amidst an unexpected rise in inventories in the U.S. Gold declined amidst monetary policy uncertainty.

Cryptocurrencies edged lower.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,532.70, down 0.09%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,114.90, down 0.10%

Germany's DAX at 15,916.15, down 0.25%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,744.30, down 0.25%

France's CAC 40 at 7,382.48, down 0.20%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,311.35, down 0.27%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,122.18, down 0.41%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,255.70, down 0.12%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,319.15, down 1.15%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,762.20, down 0.53%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0955, down 0.05%

GBP/USD at 1.2625, up 0.05%

USD/JPY at 135.25, up 0.03%

AUD/USD at 0.6754, down 0.10%

USD/CAD at 1.3392, up 0.04%

Dollar Index at 101.72, up 0.11%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.507%, down 0.42%

Germany at 2.3380%, up 0.04%

France at 2.928%, down 0.24%

U.K. at 3.8840%, up 0.75%

Japan at 0.414%, up 0.36%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $76.17, down 1.64%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $72.48, down 1.67%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,035.90, down 0.34%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $27,559.21, down 0.04%

Ethereum at $1,836.12, down 0.25%

BNB at $311.18, down 1.26%

XRP at $0.4248, up 0.60%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3601, down 0.76%

