Dolly Parton Reveals 'Rockstar' Tracklist Featuring Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Lizzo & More

Dolly Parton has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming rock album, Rockstar.

Parton has joined forces with some of rock music's most legendary artists along with today's biggest stars for the album.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!" Parton said. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure."

"I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together," she added.

Inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly teamed up with an all-star roster of rock musicians for the 30-song collection. Her first-ever rock album includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems.

Rockstar is set for release on November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group. It will be available as a 4 LP set, a 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

The lead track off Rockstar, "World on Fire," is available now to coincide with the world premiere performance of the song at the ACM Awards on Thursday.

Rockstar Tracklist:

1. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What's Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You're No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

