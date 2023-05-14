logo
These Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs Last Week - Were You Ahead Of The Game?

Several of the biotech stocks featured on our site hit new highs last week, and the following are some of them.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

May 1, 2023

$8.81

$21.50

$19.27

144%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Oct.19, 2022

$8.28

$29.59

$27.72

257%

Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX

May 8, 2023

$3.65

$4.29

$3.21

17%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)

Aug.3, 2022

$3.57

$6.42

$6.14

79%

RxSight, Inc. (RXST)

Aug.10, 2022

$15.45

$23.79

$22.96

53%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)

Jan.24, 2023

$8.44

$23.50

$22.53

178%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)

Apr.17, 2023

$68.99

$82.85

$79.01

20%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF)

Nov.17, 2022

$28.42

$59.54

$57.34

109%

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)

Sep.21, 2022

$8.35

$28.25

$22.04

238%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)

Mar.1, 2023

$87.84

$106.69

$85.63

21%

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)

Oct.24, 2022

$35.15

$54.84

$49.48

56%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Apr.18, 2023

$19.49

$22.12

$21.47

13%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)

Mar.15, 2023

$6.88

$9.82

$8.78

42%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)

Aug.19, 2022

$22.00

$37.98

$35.18

72%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)

Feb.13, 2023

$5.45

$10.00

$8.22

83%

** Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 12, 2023.

