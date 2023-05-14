These Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs Last Week - Were You Ahead Of The Game?

Several of the biotech stocks featured on our site hit new highs last week, and the following are some of them.
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)
|
May 1, 2023
|
$8.81
|
$21.50
|
$19.27
|
144%
|
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
|
Oct.19, 2022
|
$8.28
|
$29.59
|
$27.72
|
257%
|
Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX
|
May 8, 2023
|
$3.65
|
$4.29
|
$3.21
|
17%
|
MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)
|
Aug.3, 2022
|
$3.57
|
$6.42
|
$6.14
|
79%
|
RxSight, Inc. (RXST)
|
Aug.10, 2022
|
$15.45
|
$23.79
|
$22.96
|
53%
|
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)
|
Jan.24, 2023
|
$8.44
|
$23.50
|
$22.53
|
178%
|
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)
|
Apr.17, 2023
|
$68.99
|
$82.85
|
$79.01
|
20%
|
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF)
|
Nov.17, 2022
|
$28.42
|
$59.54
|
$57.34
|
109%
|
Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)
|
Sep.21, 2022
|
$8.35
|
$28.25
|
$22.04
|
238%
|
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)
|
Mar.1, 2023
|
$87.84
|
$106.69
|
$85.63
|
21%
|
Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)
|
Oct.24, 2022
|
$35.15
|
$54.84
|
$49.48
|
56%
|
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
|
Apr.18, 2023
|
$19.49
|
$22.12
|
$21.47
|
13%
|
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)
|
Mar.15, 2023
|
$6.88
|
$9.82
|
$8.78
|
42%
|
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)
|
Aug.19, 2022
|
$22.00
|
$37.98
|
$35.18
|
72%
|
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)
|
Feb.13, 2023
|
$5.45
|
$10.00
|
$8.22
|
83%
** Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 12, 2023.
