Australia Wage Price Index Rises 0.8% In Q1

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent but was unchanged from the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, the index rose 3.7 percent - beating expectations for 3.6 percent and accelerating from 3.4 percent in the three months prior.

Private sector wages were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year, while public sector wages rose 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year.

Economic News

