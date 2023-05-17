Debt Ceiling Deadlock Dominates Market Sentiment

Market sentiment remained tethered to concerns over the debt ceiling crisis in the U.S., amidst negotiations to break the deadlock. Strong GDP data from Japan supported positive sentiment. Also swaying sentiment was earnings updates from the corporate sector.

European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone. Asian stocks finished trading mostly on a negative note dampened by weak data from China.

Dollar surged, lifting the Dollar Index. Bond yields mostly moved lower. Crude oil prices found strength in the International Energy Agency's Oil Market Report that projected demand outpacing global supply by more than 2 million barrels per day in 2023. Gold declined amidst the debt ceiling uncertainty. Cryptocurrencies are moving mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,103.40, up 0.28%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,120.00, up 0.25%

Germany's DAX at 15,944.15, up 0.29%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,747.46, down 0.05%

France's CAC 40 at 7,396.43, down 0.13%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,317.65, up 0.05%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 30,093.59, up 0.84%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,199.20, down 0.49%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,284.23, down 0.21%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,560.57, down 2.09%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0830, down 0.30%

GBP/USD at 1.2446, down 0.33%

USD/JPY at 136.89, up 0.37%

AUD/USD at 0.6653, down 0.03%

USD/CAD at 1.3491, up 0.10%

Dollar Index at 102.94, up 0.36%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.525%, down 0.65%

Germany at 2.3085%, down 1.35%

France at 2.889%, down 1.50%

U.K. at 3.8230%, up 0.10%

Japan at 0.360%, down 0.28%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $75.19, up 0.37%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $71.11, up 0.35%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,990.60, down 0.12%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $26,851.03, down 1.25%

Ethereum at $1,806.05, down 0.78%

BNB at $309.98, down 0.77%

XRP at $0.4443, up 4.95%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3669, down 0.81%

