Lil Durk Announces 2023 'Sorry For The Drought Tour'

Lil Durk has announced that his "Sorry For The Drought Tour" will be hitting the road this summer with special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama in select cities.

Lil Durk made the announcement following the release of his new single and music video "All My Life" featuring J. Cole and ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated new album, Almost Healed, on May 26.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on July 28 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa. After making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, the tour will wrap up at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on September 7.



Last year, Lil Durk owned the charts with the platinum-certified 7220 crashing the Billboard 200.

Tickets for Lil Durk's "Sorry For The Drought Tour" are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com

"Sorry For The Drought Tour" Dates:

Fri Jul 28 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Jul 29 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Aug 03 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sat Aug 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sun Aug 06 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 08 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Wed Aug 09 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Aug 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun Aug 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 16 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Mon Aug 21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug 22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Aug 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Tue Aug 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Aug 30 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Sat Sep 02 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Thu Sep 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

