Lil Durk Announces 2023 'Sorry For The Drought Tour'

Lil Durk has announced that his "Sorry For The Drought Tour" will be hitting the road this summer with special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama in select cities.
Lil Durk made the announcement following the release of his new single and music video "All My Life" featuring J. Cole and ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated new album, Almost Healed, on May 26.
Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on July 28 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa. After making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, the tour will wrap up at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on September 7.
Last year, Lil Durk owned the charts with the platinum-certified 7220 crashing the Billboard 200.
Tickets for Lil Durk's "Sorry For The Drought Tour" are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com
"Sorry For The Drought Tour" Dates:
Fri Jul 28 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Sat Jul 29 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Thu Aug 03 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Fri Aug 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat Aug 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sun Aug 06 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Aug 08 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Wed Aug 09 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Aug 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sun Aug 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Aug 16 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Mon Aug 21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tue Aug 22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Wed Aug 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Aug 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Aug 26 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Aug 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Aug 30 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater
Fri Sep 01 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Sat Sep 02 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Thu Sep 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
