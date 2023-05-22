Everclear Announce Fall 2023 Headlining Tour

Everclear have announced a fall headlining tour featuring special guests The Ataris and The Pink Spiders.

The tour kicks off on September 6 in Lexington, Kentucky, and concludes on October 15 in Pioneertown, California. Tickets are on sale now.

"We usually hit the road hard in the summers, but this year we're changing it up and bringing a new kind of energy by touring in the fall and bringing out bands that came out 15 years after we did," said frontman Art Alexakis.

""While we love touring with our '90s brothers, we're excited to get out there with bands like The Ataris, who I'm a huge fan of, and The Pink Spiders, who are a cool band from Nashville," he added. "We're really looking forward to it and can't wait to see all of our amazing fans out on the road."

Everclear released their most recent album, Black Is the New Black, in 2015.

Tour Dates:

Wednesday, September 6 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Thursday, September 7 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Friday, September 8 - Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries

Saturday, September 9 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

Monday, September 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Tuesday, September 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Wednesday, September 13 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Friday, September 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino

Saturday, September 16 - Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

Sunday, September 17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Monday, September 18 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, September 20 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Friday, September 22 - Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre

Thursday, September 21 - Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall

Saturday, September 23 - Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress

Wednesday, September 27 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Thursday, September 28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Friday, September 29 - Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena

Saturday, September 30 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Sunday, October 1 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Wednesday, October 4 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Saturday, October 7 - Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel & Casino

Monday, October 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 10 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Friday, October 13 - Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

Sunday, October 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's

