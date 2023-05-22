Everclear Announce Fall 2023 Headlining Tour

Everclear have announced a fall headlining tour featuring special guests The Ataris and The Pink Spiders.
The tour kicks off on September 6 in Lexington, Kentucky, and concludes on October 15 in Pioneertown, California. Tickets are on sale now.
"We usually hit the road hard in the summers, but this year we're changing it up and bringing a new kind of energy by touring in the fall and bringing out bands that came out 15 years after we did," said frontman Art Alexakis.
""While we love touring with our '90s brothers, we're excited to get out there with bands like The Ataris, who I'm a huge fan of, and The Pink Spiders, who are a cool band from Nashville," he added. "We're really looking forward to it and can't wait to see all of our amazing fans out on the road."
Everclear released their most recent album, Black Is the New Black, in 2015.
Tour Dates:
Wednesday, September 6 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Thursday, September 7 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Friday, September 8 - Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries
Saturday, September 9 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's
Monday, September 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Tuesday, September 12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Wednesday, September 13 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Friday, September 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino
Saturday, September 16 - Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury
Sunday, September 17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Monday, September 18 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
Wednesday, September 20 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Friday, September 22 - Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre
Thursday, September 21 - Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall
Saturday, September 23 - Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress
Wednesday, September 27 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato
Thursday, September 28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Friday, September 29 - Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena
Saturday, September 30 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln
Sunday, October 1 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
Wednesday, October 4 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Saturday, October 7 - Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel & Casino
Monday, October 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 10 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Friday, October 13 - Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater
Sunday, October 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's
(Photo: Ashley Osborn)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News