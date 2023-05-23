logo
These 14 Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs, Did You Get In Early?

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
The following biotech stocks featured on our site hit new highs yesterday.

* Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 22, 2023.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Mar.22, 2023

$0.70

$1.63

$1.41

132%

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT)

May 4, 2023

$10.63

$16.45

$16.21

54%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)

Nov.9, 2022

$77.84

$120

$117.53

54%

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) 

Oct.5, 2022

$7.84

$24.18

$23.75

208%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) 

Mar.3, 2023

$7.97

$10.65

$10.51

33%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Jan.11, 2023

$8.10

$14.34

$13.85

77%

RxSight Inc. (RXST) 

Aug.10, 2022

$15.45

$26.77

$26.08

73%

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) 

Aug.9, 2022

$43.58

$58.30

$57.10

33%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Apr.18, 2023

$19.49

$24.85

$24.80

27%

Accuray Inc. (ARAY)

Feb.16, 2023

$3.14

$3.80

$3.78

21%

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)

Nov.7, 2022

$37.80

$84.99

$83.61

124%

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH)

Mar.27, 2023

$5.75

$7.20

$7.05

25%

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)

Dec.29, 2022

$36.01

$59.84

$59.10

66%

argenx SE (ARGX)

Dec.1, 2022

$404.85

$423.99

$419.70

4%

