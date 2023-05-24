U.S. Debt Limit Despair Drags Market Sentiment

The debt limit deadlock in the U.S. which continued with no resolution in sight dampened market sentiment across asset classes and regions. Monetary policy uncertainties were heightened amidst inflation in the U.K. falling less than expected and anxiety ahead of release of the FOMC Minutes.

European benchmarks are trading lower. Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. Asian stocks finished trading with deep losses.

Dollar is firm near the flatline. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices rallied amidst falling inventories in the U.S. and speculation about further output cut by the OPEC. Gold edged higher. Cryptocurrencies plunged again.



Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,935.80, down 0.36%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,131.60, down 0.34%

Germany's DAX at 15,876.15, down 1.71%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,623.55, down 1.80%

France's CAC 40 at 7,245.74, down 1.80%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,266.15, down 1.76%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 30,693.50, down 0.85%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,213.80, down 0.63%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,204.75, down 1.28%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,077.00, down 1.82%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0751, down 0.18%

GBP/USD at 1.2374, down 0.32%

USD/JPY at 138.51, down 0.05%

AUD/USD at 0.6568, down 0.62%

USD/CAD at 1.3555, up 0.38%

Dollar Index at 103.52, up 0.03%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.686%, down 0.27%

Germany at 2.4325%, down 1.24%

France at 3.010%, down 0.99%

U.K. at 4.2700%, up 2.67%

Japan at 0.408%, up 0.62%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $78.29, up 1.89%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $74.42, up 2.07%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,977.55, up 0.15%



Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $26,746.52, down 1.97%

Ethereum at $1,816.61, down 2.14%

BNB at $308.71, down 1.51%

XRP at $0.4549, down 1.44%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3676, down 0.57%

