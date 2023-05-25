Tina Turner, 'Queen Of Rock And Roll,' Dies At 83

Tina Turner, hailed as the "Queen of Rock and Roll," has died at 83.

Turner, who rose from humble beginnings and overcame a notoriously abusive marriage to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time, died at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly", her family announced in a statement posted on social media.

A naturalized Swiss singer, who was born as a farmer's daughter in Tennessee, Turner rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful career as a solo performer.

Turner, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband Ike Turner, revealed her harrowing and brutal experiences to the world through media. They ended their relationship in 1978.

In 1984, Turner made one of the greatest comebacks in music history with her multiplatinum album "Private Dancer".

In 2013, she married Erwin Bach.

With 12 Grammy Awards, she was the only woman to win in the pop, rock, and R&B categories, a signal of her versatility, creativity, and broad appeal. Millions flocked to her concerts. Her high-octane dance performances were legendary. And her iconic hits - including "Proud Mary," "The Best," "What's Love Got to Do with It" - continue to be sung by generations of fans.

"In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina's personal strength was remarkable," President Joe Biden said in a statement on the passing of Tina Turner.

"Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was "simply the best," he added.

