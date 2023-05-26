Open AI CEO Confirms Continuing Operations In EU Despite Strict AI Laws

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, dismissed possibilities that the company might leave the European Union due to non-compliance with strict AI regulations. This response followed a rebuke from a senior official, who pointed out that Altman's previous comments about the potential for an exit should be seen as blackmail.

Altman is currently undertaking a global tour across Europe to engage with officials and advocate for his AI company, which has generated tremendous excitement worldwide.

During a recent visit to London, Altman raised the possibility that OpenAI could consider leaving if the forthcoming AI regulations formulated by the European Union are excessively stringent. This statement prompted a sharp response on social media from European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who accused the company of engaging in blackmail tactics.

Breton, the official responsible for digital policy, shared a link to a Financial Times article that quoted Altman stating that OpenAI would make an effort to comply with the regulations, but if compliance was not possible, they would cease operations.

He stated that attempting blackmail is pointless and also refuted the notion that Europe's establishment of a comprehensive framework for generative AI is hindering its progress. He further emphasized that the EU's objective is to support companies in their readiness and compliance with the AI Act.

A day later, Altman took to Twitter to ease tensions, expressing that his discussions in Europe regarding AI regulation had been highly productive. He emphasized OpenAI's enthusiasm to continue operating in the region and assured that they had no intentions of leaving.

The European Union has taken a leading role in global endeavors to establish guidelines for artificial intelligence, as demonstrated by the imminent completion of its AI Act after years of deliberation. The exponential growth of versatile AI chatbots like ChatGPT caught EU officials by surprise, prompting them to hastily incorporate provisions to address generative AI systems. These systems have the capability to generate responses, essays, images, and other content that closely resemble human-like conversations, in response to user queries.

Altman shared on Twitter that his European tour encompasses various cities such as Warsaw in Poland, Munich in Germany, Paris in France, Madrid in Spain, Lisbon in Portugal, and London. Notably absent from the mentioned cities is Brussels, which serves as the headquarters of the European Union.

During his tour, Altman has held meetings with prominent world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During a recent meeting with congressional lawmakers, Altman expressed his belief that AI should be subject to regulation by either a U.S. or global agency. He argued that as AI systems become more powerful, government intervention becomes necessary to mitigate potential risks associated with their deployment.

During a "fireside chat" at University College London, Altman experienced an overwhelming response from students, indicating their keen interest in the topic. He shared with the audience that the "right answer" to regulating AI is "probably something between the traditional European, U.K. approach and the traditional U.S. approach". Altman emphasized the importance of avoiding excessive regulation until the shape of the becomes clearer.

He also mentioned the potential for establishing a global set of norms and enforcement in AI regulation. Altman highlighted that AI regulation has been a recurring topic of discussion throughout his world tour, which has included visits to Toronto, Rio de Janeiro, and Lagos, Nigeria.

