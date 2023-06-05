Black Veil Brides, Ville Valo Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Black Veil Brides and HIM frontman Ville Valo have announced a co-headlining North American Tour, featuring Dark Divine.
The 31-date tour, presented by Hot Topic, is set to kick off on September 10th at Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, and conclude with a show at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California, on October 20th.
"We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night," said Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack of the upcoming trek.
"This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn't be happier now that we can finally share the news," he added. "Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians."
Valo said, "There's something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America. And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous."
Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo's 2023 Tour Dates with Dark Divine:
09/10 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
09/11 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
09/12 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
09/15 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
09/16 - Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theater
09/17 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/19 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/20 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
09/22 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
09/23 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
09/24 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
09/25 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
09/27 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
09/28 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
09/29 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/01 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
10/03 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
10/05 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
10/06 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/07 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/09 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
10/11 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
10/12 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
10/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/15 - Spokane, WA @ The Podium
10/16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/18 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
10/19 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
10/20 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
