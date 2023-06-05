Black Veil Brides, Ville Valo Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

Black Veil Brides and HIM frontman Ville Valo have announced a co-headlining North American Tour, featuring Dark Divine.

The 31-date tour, presented by Hot Topic, is set to kick off on September 10th at Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, and conclude with a show at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California, on October 20th.

"We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night," said Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack of the upcoming trek.

"This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn't be happier now that we can finally share the news," he added. "Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians."

Valo said, "There's something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America. And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous."

Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo's 2023 Tour Dates with Dark Divine:

09/10 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

09/11 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09/12 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

09/15 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

09/16 - Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theater

09/17 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/19 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/20 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

09/22 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

09/23 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/24 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

09/25 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/27 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

09/28 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

09/29 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/01 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/03 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

10/05 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

10/06 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/07 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/09 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

10/11 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

10/12 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

10/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/15 - Spokane, WA @ The Podium

10/16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/18 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10/19 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

10/20 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Entertainment News