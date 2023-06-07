Markets Remain Cautious Ahead Of Monetary Policy Reviews

Market sentiment remained weak as recession fears added to monetary policy anxiety. Disappointing trade data from China also added to the negative mood in major . Cryptocurrencies however staged a remarkable recovery after a series of regulatory actions over the past two days.

European benchmarks are trading in the red. Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note.

Dollar hovered close to the flatline amidst anxiety about the Fed's rate hike plans. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rose amidst the OECD revising higher its outlook for 2023. Gold traded lower as global economic concerns weighed. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,531.90, down 0.12%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,280.90, down 0.07%

Germany's DAX at 15,935.24, down 0.36%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,625.88, down 0.03%

France's CAC 40 at 7,181.74, down 0.38%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,277.75, down 0.41%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 31,913.74, down 1.82%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,118.00, down 0.16%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,197.76, up 0.08%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,252.00, up 0.80%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0696, up 0.03%

GBP/USD at 1.2443, up 0.15%

USD/JPY at 139.31, down 0.23%

AUD/USD at 0.6685, up 0.21%

USD/CAD at 1.3393, down 0.07%

Dollar Index at 104.05, down 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.674%, down 0.79%

Germany at 2.3565%, down 0.57%

France at 2.903%, down 0.68%

U.K. at 4.2320%, up 0.57%

Japan at 0.423%, up 1.93%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $76.44, up 0.20%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $71.90, up 0.22%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,977.95, down 0.18%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $26,673.25, up 3.63%

Ethereum at $1,864.64, up 2.67%

BNB at $276.74, down 0.50%

XRP at $0.5272, up 3.51%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3412, down 3.47%

