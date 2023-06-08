logo
Breaking News
  

Toro Co. Cuts Top End Of FY23 View; Stock Down In Premarket - Update

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Toro Co. (TTC), a provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, on Thursday trimmed the top end of its earnings and net sales growth forecast for fiscal 2023, despite reporting higher second-quarter results.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 3.86 percent at $100.62.

For fiscal 2023, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 on net sales growth in the range of 7 percent to 8 percent.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 on net sales growth in the range of 7 percent to 10 percent.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $4.85 per share for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Street expects revenues to grow 10.50 percent from last year to $4.99 billion fo the year.

Richard Olson, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We enter the second half of fiscal 2023 with continuing strong demand and substantial order backlog for our professional segment products in construction, and golf and grounds markets, as well as indications of a steadily improving supply chain. We expect this will drive our performance in the second half."

Olson further said that the company expects sales volume in the second half to be challenged by macroeconomic uncertainty and consumer spending patterns, and to also reflect the impact of the unfavorable weather year to date.

In its second quarter, the bottom line came in at $167.5 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $131.1 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $166.4 million or $1.58 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2 percent to $1.34 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Analysts expected the company to earn $1.52 per share on revenues of $1.44 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Looking to Invest in the Best Biotech Stocks? Subscribe to RTT Biotech Investor.
Editors Pick
GameStop Names Ryan Cohen Exe. Chair, Fires CEO Matthew Furlong
GameStop Corp. Wednesday disclosed that its Board of Directors has elected Chairman Ryan Cohen as Executive Chairman, effective immediately. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the video game retailer said its Board on June 5 terminated Matthew Furlong as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.
Inditex Stock Up On Q1 Profit Growth; Sees Flat Margin In FY23
Shares of Inditex SA were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading in Spain after the clothing firm that owns Zara reported Wednesday significant growth in its first-quarter profit on higher revenues as well as the absence of a prior year provision. Regarding the second quarter to date, the company said its store and online sales in constant currency between May 1 and June 4 increased 16..
CPSC Warns Against Recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers After More Infant Deaths
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC, along with Golden, Colorado-based Boppy Co., urged consumers to stop using recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers, following reports of more infant deaths. They also asked online marketplaces to stop selling the recalled product. The company in September 2021 had recalled over 3.3 million infant lounging pillows after it was connected with deaths of 8
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap