ABKCO Records Announces Rolling Stones Vinyl Reissue Plans

ABKCO Records has announced plans to reissue 16 titles from The Rolling Stones 1960s Catalog, some of which have been out-of-print for almost four decades, over the next year on 180-gram vinyl.

As the first instalment, ABKCO Records reissued the U.S. version of the seminal 1966 album Aftermath on vinyl at the end of March.

Throughout the remainder of the year and into early 2024, U.S. and U.K. versions of albums recorded between 1963 and 1970, largely by the original Jagger/Richards/Jones/Watts/Wyman lineup, will find their way onto 180-gram vinyl.

Some of these titles, including their debut live album Got Live If You Want It!, Between The Buttons (U.S.) and the Aftermath (U.S.), have been out-of-print as stand-alone vinyl records for the past 37 years.

On April 28 ABKCO Records reissued Between The Buttons (U.S.).

On Friday, The U.K. version of The Rolling Stones first hits compilation Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) was reissued.

The U.S. version is set to be released on June 16.

It will be followed by the U.S.-only release of Flowers (1967) on the same day.

The band's first official rarities collection Metamorphosis will get its own vinyl reissue on July 14.

On September 15, both the U.S. and U.K. versions of Out Of Our Heads (1965) will be reissued.

The Rolling Stones' second hits collection Through The Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) (1969), will receive its vinyl reissue on October 20 (U.K. version) and November 10 (U.S. version).

December 1 will see the reissue of the sophomore U.K. album The Rolling Stones No. 2 (1965), as well as December's Children (and Everybody's) (1965).

ABKCO plans on vinyl reissues for the debut U.S. album (England's Newest Hit Makers) on October 6 and the debut U.K. album (The Rolling Stones) in early 2024. Their third U.S. album The Rolling Stones, Now! from 1965 will also be reissued in 2024.

These 16 180-gram vinyl reissues will join The Rolling Stones back catalog that ABKCO has long kept in print.

(Photo: ABKCO Records)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News