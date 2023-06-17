The Police's Andy Summers Announces Solo U.S., Canada Concerts

Andy Summers has announced that he will be performing a series of solo concerts in the United States and Canada spanning from July through November.
This is a continuation of Andy's solo project, where he projects sequences of photography with music.
The 30-city tour, titled "The Cracked Lens + A Missing String," will begin at Cabot Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, on July 21.
During his concerts, the former Police guitarist will perform selections from his solo catalog, and read excerpts from his book of short stories "Fretted and Moaning." He'll also open up about his music and photography.
Tickets to the tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Andy Summers 2023 Tour Dates:
07/21 - Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
07/22 - East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum
07/23 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
07/25 - Chester, NY @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
07/26 - Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre
07/28 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre
08/11 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
08/12 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre
09/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
09/08 - Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center For The Performing Arts
09/09 - Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center
09/10 - Edwardville, IL @ Wildey Theatre
09/12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Center for the Arts
09/13 - Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House
10/05 - Toronto, ON @ The Royal
10/06 - Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/07 - Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm
10/11 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
10/12 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
10/14 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
10/16 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theater
11/03 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
11/04 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
11/05 - Napa, CA @ The Uptown Theatre
11/07 - Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
11/08 - Seattle, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center
11/09 - Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Playhouse
11/11 - Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz
11/12 - Calgary, AB @ The Grand Theatre
