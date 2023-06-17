The Police's Andy Summers Announces Solo U.S., Canada Concerts

Andy Summers has announced that he will be performing a series of solo concerts in the United States and Canada spanning from July through November.

This is a continuation of Andy's solo project, where he projects sequences of photography with music.

The 30-city tour, titled "The Cracked Lens + A Missing String," will begin at Cabot Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, on July 21.

During his concerts, the former Police guitarist will perform selections from his solo catalog, and read excerpts from his book of short stories "Fretted and Moaning." He'll also open up about his music and photography.

Tickets to the tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Andy Summers 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 - Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

07/22 - East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum

07/23 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

07/25 - Chester, NY @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

07/26 - Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre

07/28 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

08/11 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

08/12 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre

09/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

09/08 - Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

09/09 - Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center

09/10 - Edwardville, IL @ Wildey Theatre

09/12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Center for the Arts

09/13 - Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House

10/05 - Toronto, ON @ The Royal

10/06 - Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/07 - Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm

10/11 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

10/12 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

10/16 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theater

11/03 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/04 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

11/05 - Napa, CA @ The Uptown Theatre

11/07 - Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

11/08 - Seattle, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center

11/09 - Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Playhouse

11/11 - Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz

11/12 - Calgary, AB @ The Grand Theatre

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News