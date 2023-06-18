Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share Animated 'That Was Then' Video

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson's rock project Envy of None has released an animated lyric video for "That Was Then," a song from their new five-track EP That Was Then, This Is Now.

Oliver Boscovitch created the "That Was Then" video, which was inspired by Maiah Wynne's lyrics representing both a metaphorical and literal chase.

"I discovered some of his (Boscovitch) work online and reached out to him and he loved the song 'That Was Then.' He was inspired by the dark and haunting lyrics that Maiah wrote for the song," explained bassist Andy Curran. "He pitched the concept of a girl riding a chopper and travelling through a fictional trippy landscape, basically her life, while being chased by a bad assed villain in a muscle car. The driver of the car represents the person in our lives that we're getting away from. Olivier's amazing graphics are a testament to his unique creativity. We're very lucky to be working with him."

"I'm super proud of the new song," Curran added. "[Session musician and the Doors collaborator] Ty Dennis played a killer drum track that breathed new life into the song and we're very grateful that Alex reached out to him. I think the track itself shows a real growth for Envy of None. It's like we've hit our stride creatively and a nice marker to punctuate that our first record was not a one-and-done thing. It really opened the floodgates for us writing-wise, and we're well on our way to a second record."

"The all-star lineup of Alex Lifeson, Andy Curran, Maiah Wynne and Alf Annibalini continue their exponential growth of their trippy, edgy atmospheric sound that took the world by surprise," a statement read. "'That Was Then' … undulates with progressive dexterity and is a perfect example of the unbound writing ability this incredible band showcase."

(Photo: Richard Sibbald)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News