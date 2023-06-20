Markets Wait For Powell Testimony, BoE Decision

Market sentiment remained muted amidst the lower-than-expected rate cut by China. Anxiety also lingered ahead of the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony and U.K.'s inflation readings due on Wednesday, as well as the interest rate decision by the Bank of England on Thursday.

European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Wall Street Futures are also trading lower. Asian stocks finished on a mixed note as weighed the rate cuts by China.



Dollar retreated dragging the Dollar Index mildly. Bond yields hardened in the U.S. but declined elsewhere. China's rate cuts helped push up crude oil prices. Gold declined. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,179.00, down 0.35%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,392.40, down 0.39%

Germany's DAX at 16,094.25, down 0.66%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,590.70, up 0.03%

France's CAC 40 at 7,289.97, down 0.33%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,344.55, down 0.41%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,388.91, up 0.06%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,357.80, up 0.86%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,240.36, down 0.47%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,607.08, down 1.54%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0930, up 0.08%

GBP/USD at 1.2765, down 0.21%

USD/JPY at 141.57, down 0.30%

AUD/USD at 0.6787, down 0.92%

USD/CAD at 1.3224, up 0.11%

Dollar Index at 102.44, down 0.08%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.792%, up 0.53%

Germany at 2.4880%, down 1.15%

France at 2.998%, down 1.14%

U.K. at 4.4650%, down 0.58%

Japan at 0.383%, down 1.03%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $76.69, up 0.79%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $71.94, up 0.01%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,963.45, down 0.39%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $26,772.92, up 1.46%

Ethereum at $1,727.87, up 0.30%

BNB at $240.28, down 0.84%

XRP at $0.4833, down 0.73%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.2581, down 0.21%

