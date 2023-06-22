SunOpta Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Sold Through Walmart, Whole Foods, Target

Sunrise Growers Inc., a unit of plant and fruit-based food and beverages producer SunOpta Inc., has recalled frozen fruit products under multiple brands linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. There is potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products were sold through various retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Target, Aldi, and AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers).

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the recalled products to date.

Walmart distributed products under various brands in around 30 states from January 19 to June 13, 2023. The recall includes 70,360 cases of Great Value Mixed Fruit; 3,305 cases of Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries; and 8,569 cases of Great Value Mango Chunks. All of these were packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag with various lot codes and best by dates.

Further, Whole Foods sold fresh fruits products under 365 brand through select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023.

Whole Foods recall includes 34,578 cases of Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag; 14,946 cases of Organic Pineapple Chunks in a 10-ounce plastic bag; 8,049 cases of Pineapple Chunks in a 16-ounce plastic bag; 13,017 cases of Organic Whole Strawberries in a 32-ounce plastic bag; 3,691 cases of Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas in a 32-ounce plastic bag; and 2,181 cases of Organic Blackberries in a 10-ounce plastic bag.

Trader Joe's 2,588 cases of Organic Tropical Fruit Blend in a 16-ounce plastic bag were distributed to select distribution centers or stores in around 31 states and Washington DC from March 28 to April 11, 2023.

Target sold products under Good & Gather brand nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023.

Target's recall includes 3,961 cases of Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend in a 32-ounce plastic bag; 1,515 cases of Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries in a 12-ounce plastic bag; 238 cases of Mango Strawberry Blend in a 48-ounce plastic bag; 8,178 cases of Mixed Fruit Blend in a 48-ounce plastic bag; 871 cases Mango Chunks in a 12-ounce plastic bag; 5,344 cases of Blueberries in a 48-ounce plastic bag; and 6,034 cases of Triple Berry Blend in a 48-ounce plastic bag.

Aldi sold 38,909 cases of Season's Choice Tropical Blend in a 32-ounce plastic bag through select distribution centers or stores in some 27 states from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023.

Further, AWG sold 1,088 cases of Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag through select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023.

The affected products may be in stores or in consumers' freezers, who are urged to either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

In mid June, various companies had called back their frozen fruit products that contain strawberries grown in Mexico linked to an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A infections.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. sold Frozen Food products nationwide through retailers Walmart, Costco, and HEB, and California-based Wawona Frozen Foods sold its year-old bags of frozen fruit through Costco stores.

In recent recalls due to Listeria concerns, Cricket Creek Farm in late May called back certain Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

