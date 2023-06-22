Markets Fret About Interest Rate Hikes

Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of England. Swiss National Bank and Norway's Norges Bank, both hiked interest rates to combat inflation. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's hints of higher interest rates, in his congressional testimony also swayed sentiment.

European benchmarks are trading lower. Wall Street Futures are trading in negative zone. Asian stocks too finished with losses.

Dollar and the Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields hardened across regions and tenors. Renewed rate hike fears dragged down crude oil prices. Gold declined amidst hawkish hints from the Fed Chair's congressional testimony. Crypto rally however continued.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,870.10, down 0.24%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,354.10, down 0.27%

Germany's DAX at 15,918.25, down 0.65%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,496.02, down 0.84%

France's CAC 40 at 7,170.42, down 1.25%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,277.05, down 1.06%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,264.88, down 0.92%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,195.50, down 1.63%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,197.90, down 1.31% (June 21)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,218.35, down 1.98% (June 21)

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1002, up 0.11%

GBP/USD at 1.2792, up 0.16%

USD/JPY at 141.94, up 0.04%

AUD/USD at 0.6793, down 0.04%

USD/CAD at 1.3144, down 0.16%

Dollar Index at 101.97, down 0.10%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.754%, up 0.83%

Germany at 2.4570%, up 1.15%

France at 2.988%, up 1.01%

U.K. at 4.4635%, up 1.35%

Japan at 0.372%, up 0.27%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $76.11, down 1.31%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $71.58, down 1.31%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,939.25, down 0.29%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $30,124.24, up 4.19%

Ethereum at $1,906.58, up 5.18%

BNB at $252.85, up 1.81%

XRP at $0.5092, up 2.64%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3011, up 8.00%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis