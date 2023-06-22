Rihanna Urges Treasury Secretary, World Band President To Aid Communities Hit By Climate Emergencies

Rihanna has urged the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Band President Ajay Banga to help communities hit by climate emergencies.

"We need you to make bold commitments to finance & debt reforms," Rihanna wrote in a tweet addressed to Yellen and Banga, requesting that both leaders join Barbados Prime Minster Mia Mottley and "step up for communities hit hardest by climate emergencies."

"Hey @SecYellen & #AjayBanga, will you join @miaamormottley and step up for communities hit hardest by climate emergencies?" wrote the singer who was born on the Caribbean island nation of Barbados. "We need you to make bold commitments to finance & debt reforms. I address climate change w/ @ClaraLionelFdn — now it's your turn."

Rihanna also shared a link to Global Citizen's efforts to defend the planet and defeat poverty through its Power Our Planet initiative.

"Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change," she said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

(Photo: EJ Hersom)

