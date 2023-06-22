Ford CEO Jim Farley Dismisses Tesla Cybertruck As Not A Real Competitor In Pickup Truck Market

Ford CEO Jim Farley has expressed his lack of concern over potential competitors, including the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, in the Blue Oval's pickup truck .

During an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Farley dismissed the Cybertruck as not being a genuine truck and stated that Ford understands its customers better than anyone, implying that Tesla's venture will not draw away Ford's customer base.

Farley's remarks come in the context of Ford being the first automaker to strike a deal with Tesla, allowing Ford customers to utilize Tesla's expansive Supercharger network, comprising over 12,000 DC fast chargers across the United States and Canada.

Starting next year, Ford customers will gain access to reliable EV charging stations, bolstering the appeal of Ford's all-electric vehicles. Furthermore, Ford's electric vehicles will be equipped with the NACS plug from 2025, eliminating the need for an adapter. General Motors and Rivian have since followed suit, striking similar agreements with Tesla.

During the negotiations, Farley noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was respectful but attributed it more to the legacy of Henry Ford than himself. This partnership showcases the collaboration between traditional automakers and electric vehicle manufacturers, emphasizing the importance of establishing reliable charging infrastructure for widespread EV adoption.

Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck recorded sales of 4,291 units in the first quarter of this year in the United States alone, with over 20,000 units delivered since production commenced in April 2022. On the other hand, the Tesla Cybertruck, still in development, is scheduled to begin production later this year, following multiple delays due to the global semiconductor shortage and other factors. While reports suggest that over 1.5 million people have pre-ordered the Cybertruck, the number of finalized orders remains to be seen.

Farley's confidence in Ford's understanding of its customer base and the appeal of its electric pickup truck highlights the competitive landscape in the EV market, particularly in the popular pickup truck segment. The stage is set for an intriguing rivalry between established automakers and emerging electric vehicle manufacturers as they vie for market share in this rapidly evolving industry.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News