U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside Following Yesterday's Rebound

Following the tech-led rebound seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

Overseas weakness may carry over onto Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the global .

Rate hikes in England and other countries along with the Federal Reserve's forecast for additional rate increases have reignited worries tighter monetary policy will tip the global economy into recession.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

The economic calendar picks back up next week with the release of reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, new home sales and pending home sales.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of May, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.

The consumer price inflation data could significantly impact opinions regarding whether the Fed will follow through on its forecast rate hikes.

Stocks turned in a lackluster performance for much of the trading session on Thursday but managed to end the day mostly higher. Technology stocks helped lead the advance, resulting in a surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq saw further upside going into the close, jumping 128.41 points or 1.0 percent to 13,630.61. The S&P 500 also climbed 16.20 points or 0.4 percent to 4,381.89, while the narrower Dow edged down 4.81 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,946.71.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 1.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.0 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.12 to $68.39 a barrel after plummeting $3.02 to $69.51 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after plunging $21.20 to $1,923.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $9.90 to $1,933.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 143.02 yen versus the 143.11 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0891 compared to yesterday's $1.0956.

