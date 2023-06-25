The War And Treaty Add Dates To Lover's Game Tour

The War And Treaty have added dates to their headlining 2023 Lover's Game Tour, with the new dates covering the fall.
The husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Trotter will perform across multiple cities, including nine new dates, this summer and fall before concluding the trek in Austin, Texas, on October 22nd.
Tickets for new headlining dates are on sale now. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix.
The duo are touring in support of their debut album, Lover's Game, which was released earlier this year. The 10-song collection, produced by Dave Cobb, marks their first major-label release under Mercury Nashville.
Lover's Game Tour Dates:
06/24/23 Sisters, OR - Big Ponderoo
06/29/23 Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch - Liberty Plaza (afternoon show)
06/29/23 Cadillac, MI - Coyote Crossing Resort (evening show)
07/01/23 Sioux City, IA - Saturday in the Park
07/04/23 Nashville, TN - Let Freedom Sing! at Riverfront Park
07/19/23 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha +
07/20/23 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +
07/25/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT
07/26/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT
07/27/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT
07/28/23 White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival
08/05/23 Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival
08/10/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
08/11/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
08/12/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
08/17/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +
08/18/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +
08/19/23 Caroga Lake, NY - Caroga Lake Music Festival
08/25/23 Lugano, CH - Blues to Bop Festival
08/27/23 Leicestershire, UK - Long Road Festival
08/29/23 Dublin, IE - Workman's Club
08/31/23 Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
09/01/23 London, UK - Omeara
09/24/23 Franklin, TN - PIlgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
09/25/23 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
09/26/23 Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of DUrham - Fletcher Hall *
09/27/23 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre *
09/29/23 Charleston, SC - Music Farm
10/01/23 Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
10/05/23 San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rock
10/06/23 Monterey, CA - Rebels and Renegades
10/08/23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
10/13/23 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
10/14/23 Spokane, WA - The District at Knitting Factory
10/17/23 Boulder, CO - eTown Hall
10/19/23 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
10/20/23 Dallas, TX - State Fair of Texas
10/21/23 San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint
10/22/23 Austin, TX - Antone's
+Supporting Chris Stapleton
*With William Prince
