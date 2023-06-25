The War And Treaty Add Dates To Lover's Game Tour

The War And Treaty have added dates to their headlining 2023 Lover's Game Tour, with the new dates covering the fall.

The husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter, Jr. and Tanya Trotter will perform across multiple cities, including nine new dates, this summer and fall before concluding the trek in Austin, Texas, on October 22nd.

Tickets for new headlining dates are on sale now. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix.

The duo are touring in support of their debut album, Lover's Game, which was released earlier this year. The 10-song collection, produced by Dave Cobb, marks their first major-label release under Mercury Nashville.

Lover's Game Tour Dates:

06/24/23 Sisters, OR - Big Ponderoo

06/29/23 Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch - Liberty Plaza (afternoon show)

06/29/23 Cadillac, MI - Coyote Crossing Resort (evening show)

07/01/23 Sioux City, IA - Saturday in the Park

07/04/23 Nashville, TN - Let Freedom Sing! at Riverfront Park

07/19/23 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha +

07/20/23 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

07/25/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT

07/26/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT

07/27/23 Bozeman, MT - Live From The Divide - SOLD OUT

07/28/23 White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ants Pants Music Festival

08/05/23 Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival

08/10/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

08/11/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

08/12/23 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

08/17/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

08/18/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage +

08/19/23 Caroga Lake, NY - Caroga Lake Music Festival

08/25/23 Lugano, CH - Blues to Bop Festival

08/27/23 Leicestershire, UK - Long Road Festival

08/29/23 Dublin, IE - Workman's Club

08/31/23 Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

09/01/23 London, UK - Omeara

09/24/23 Franklin, TN - PIlgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

09/25/23 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

09/26/23 Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of DUrham - Fletcher Hall *

09/27/23 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre *

09/29/23 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

10/01/23 Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

10/05/23 San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rock

10/06/23 Monterey, CA - Rebels and Renegades

10/08/23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

10/13/23 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/14/23 Spokane, WA - The District at Knitting Factory

10/17/23 Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

10/19/23 Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

10/20/23 Dallas, TX - State Fair of Texas

10/21/23 San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

10/22/23 Austin, TX - Antone's

+Supporting Chris Stapleton

*With William Prince

(Photo: UMG Nashville)

