Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion & More Help Unveil U.S. Women's World Cup Roster

Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion were among the celebrities who helped unveil the official USWNT FIFA Women's World Cup roster.

The video, which announced the 23-member squad, was led by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and featured Swift, Megan, Tim Howard, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, actress Issa Rae, playwright Tina Fey and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay.

Lil Wayne, Gabrielle Union, Blake Lively, John Cena, Sophia Bush and Quinta Brunson also appeared in the video.

Swift, who announced Alex Morgan, said, "Hey guys, it's Taylor! I have been tasked with the incredible responsibility of announcing to you another teammate on the U.S. Women's World Cup roster. It is my honor to announce to you No. 13, Alex Morgan!"

"I'm such a fan of the whole team, and I can't wait to watch you guys play this year," she concluded.

Megan Thee Stallion announced Megan Rapinoe, whom she affectionately nicknamed "The Legend." "She has shined for years with the women's soccer team, and she's going to continue to do so at this year's World Cup. Congratulations, girl, and bring home another title!" Megan remarked.

The FIFA Women's World Cup opened earlier in the week and is set to run through August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The Squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O'Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

*: First Women's World Cup

**: Second Women's World Cup

***: Third Women's World Cup

****: Fourth Women's World Cup

