Market Sentiment Muted As Central Bankers Stress On Inflation Combat

Market sentiment remains subdued as central banks continue to warn of a fierce inflation combat. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech at the ECB Forum on Central Banking stressed on breaking the persistence of inflation. Markets now look forward for cues from Fed Chair Powell's panel discussion at the Forum on Wednesday. The release of the PCE inflation readings from the U.S. are due on Friday.

European benchmarks are trading with mild gains amidst rate hike worries. Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Asian stocks finished mostly higher.

Dollar Index remained subdued. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined amidst shrinking concern about supply deficits. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,727.00, up 0.04%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,337.60, up 0.20%

Germany's DAX at 15,806.45, down 0.04%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,456.73, up 0.04%

France's CAC 40 at 7,186.60, up 0.03%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,286.35, up 0.14%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,538.33, down 0.49%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,118.20, up 0.56%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,189.44, up 1.23%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,148.13, up 1.88%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0943, up 0.36%

GBP/USD at 1.2721, up 0.07%

USD/JPY at 143.84, up 0.23%

AUD/USD at 0.6687, up 0.25%

USD/CAD at 1.3144, down 0.07%

Dollar Index at 102.56, down 0.13%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.742%, up 0.62%

Germany at 2.3155%, up 0.67%

France at 2.845%, up 0.39%

U.K. at 4.3815%, up 1.87%

Japan at 0.370%, down 0.67%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $73.55, down 1.08%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $68.53, down 1.21%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,933.90, up 0.01%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $30,294.91, up 0.18%

Ethereum at $1,866.69, down 0.64%

BNB at $237.11, up 0.37%

XRP at $0.4804, down 0.76%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.28, down 2.48%

