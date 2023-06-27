Cash App Investigates Glitch Causing Double Charges, Promises Refunds

Cash App, a popular mobile payment service, is currently investigating a glitch that has resulted in some users being double-charged for Cash Card transactions. As a consequence, several customers have found themselves facing negative account balances. In addition, on Monday, users experienced difficulties accessing Cash App's in-app and phone support as they sought assistance in resolving the issue, as reported by the company via a tweet. However, Cash App has now assured users that all duplicate charges will be refunded.

The Cash Card, offered by Cash App, is a free debit card that is directly linked to the user's Cash App balance, rather than a traditional bank account. Users took to social media platforms on Monday to express their frustrations over duplicate charges for their purchases. Business owners also joined the chorus, urging Cash App to address the problem as they received calls from concerned customers who had been billed multiple times for their transactions.

Cash App, a mobile payment service with approximately 44 million verified monthly users as of 2022, allows individuals to transfer money digitally. In response to the mounting complaints, users turned to Twitter to voice their concerns. Initially, users attempted to determine whether the erroneous charges originated from the store or retailer, or if the issue lay within the Cash App itself. With Cash App support being unavailable on Monday, many users confirmed via Twitter that the duplicate charges were not isolated incidents. Several individuals also criticized the company for inadequate communication regarding the problem.

Cash App addressed the situation in a tweet on Tuesday, notifying users that they had identified the technical issue responsible for the duplicate charges. Affected customers will receive notifications and be refunded accordingly. While the company did not provide a specific timeline for when the problem will be fully resolved, the announcement brings hope that the issue will be rectified promptly.

As Cash App investigates the glitch causing double charges, users await resolution and remain hopeful for a swift resolution to the problem, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience when using the mobile payment service.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News