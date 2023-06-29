logo
Quick Facts
  

Eli Lilly To Acquire Sigilon Therapeutics

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) announced Thursday a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire Sigilon for up to $126.56 per share in cash or an aggregate of up to approximately $309.6 million.

Sigilon is a biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop functional cures for patients with a broad range of acute and chronic diseases.

Since 2018, Lilly and Sigilon have worked together to develop encapsulated cell therapies, including SIG-002, for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Under the terms, Lilly will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Sigilon for a purchase price of $14.92 per share in cash or an aggregate of approximately $34.6 million, payable at closing, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $111.64 per share in cash, for a total potential consideration of up to $126.56 per share in cash without interest or an aggregate of up to approximately $309.6 million excluding shares held by Lilly.

CVR holders would become entitled to receive the contingent payments of $4.06 per share in cash, upon first dosing of a specified product in the first human clinical trial, $26.39 per share in cash, upon first dosing of a specified product in the first human clinical trial for registration purposes, and $81.19 per share in cash, upon receipt of the first regulatory approval of a specified product.

The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including that Lilly owns a majority of the outstanding shares of Sigilon's common stock following the tender offer.

Following the successful closing of the tender offer, Lilly will acquire any shares of Sigilon it does not already own through a second-step merger at the same consideration as paid in the tender offer. Sigilon's board of directors unanimously recommends that Sigilon's stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Japan Retail Sales Growth Accelerates; Consumer Confidence Strengthens
Despite high inflation, Japan's retail sales grew at a faster pace in May suggesting strong contribution by private consumption to economic growth, official data revealed Thursday. Elsewhere, a monthly survey published by the Cabinet Office showed that consumer confidence improved to an 18-month high in June as households were more positive about income growth and employment.
Fed's Powell Signals More Hikes As Battle Against Inflation 'Has A Long Way To Go'
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the US central bank would deliver more interest rates hikes by the end of the year in its prolonged fight against high inflation. "...inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go," Powell said in a speech at the Banco de Espana conference in Madrid.
European Economic News Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due
Flash inflation from Germany and economic sentiment from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday. At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for June. Consumer price inflation is seen easing to 1.7 percent from 3.2 percent in May.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap