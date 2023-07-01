Academy Of Country Music Reveals Special Award Honorees

The Academy of Country Music has announced the recipients of the Special Awards for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Clint Black, Breland, Kane Brown, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Charlie Cook, Charlie Daniels, Mike Dungan, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Bill Mayne, Tim McGraw, K.T. Oslin, Chris Stapleton, and Troy Vollhoffer will be honored during the 16th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors.

Stapleton will receive the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, while Dungan and McGraw have both been chosen to receive the ACM Icon Award.

Brown has been chosen to receive the International Award, Breland will receive the first-ever ACM Lift Every Voice Award and Vollhoffer will be honored with the Lifting Lives Award.

Black, Carpenter, and Oslin have each been chosen as recipients of the ACM Poet's Award.

Cook and Mayne have won the ACM Service Award, Daniels has been chosen for the ACM Spirit Award, Hardy was awarded the Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award and Gorley has won the ACM Songwriter of the Year Award.

The event, to be held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on August 23, will be hosted by Carly Pearce for the third straight year.

Tickets for ACM Honors will be available to ACM A-List email newsletter subscribers and Academy members through an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, with general on-sale beginning Friday through AXS.

Performers will be announced in the coming weeks, ACM said.

"The Academy of Country Music has played such a crucial role in the rise of my career in the last several years, giving me opportunities to expand my artistry with hosting," Pearce said. "To be able to come back as the host of the ACM Honors for the third year in a row, I feel so grateful and excited for what I know will be such a special night!"

Additionally, previously announced Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner HARDY, Songwriter of the year Gorley, as well as Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners, will be feted at ACM Honors. Reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Hailey Whitters will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion.

(Photo: Academy of Country Music)

Entertainment News