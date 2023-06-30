UPS And Teamsters Teeter On Brink Of Largest Single-Employer Strike In U.S. History

A heated standoff between UPS and the Teamsters over a new contract reached a critical point on Wednesday as the union's president issued a strong statement, declaring that a strike was imminent if the company failed to improve its offer on wages and benefits. Sean M. O'Brien, the general president of the Teamsters, stated that the "largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable." The union has given UPS until Friday to present a better offer or face a strike by August 1.

The potential strike holds significant consequences, as it would disrupt the supply chain and impact the lives of numerous Americans who depend on UPS for the delivery of millions of packages daily. While the announcement surprised UPS, which had experienced a relatively smooth negotiation process until now, according to an insider familiar with the company's perspective, the Teamsters spokesperson, Kara Deniz, noted that O'Brien has been discussing the possibility of a strike for the past year.

Zooming out, the current atmosphere among UPS workers during contract negotiations is reminiscent of the situation in 1997, the last time drivers went on strike, as described by Scott Gove, a driver from Manchester, N.H. who participated in the picket line at that time. The dependence on package delivery has significantly increased since then, and a strike by UPS' 340,000 workers would overwhelm competitors like FedEx and the postal service, which would struggle to handle the 20 million packages delivered daily by UPS, according to Bloomberg.

A strike would undoubtedly have negative consequences for UPS itself. Customers may switch to competitors for long-term contracts, causing lasting damage to the company's customer base, explained Satish Jindel, founder of ShipMatrix, a consultancy that has previously advised UPS. The ongoing negotiations have already resulted in significant concessions for the Teamsters, particularly regarding air conditioning in vehicles. However, the final issue at hand is pay, which has proven to be the most contentious point of discussion.

UPS drivers, who have been dedicated throughout the pandemic and have made deliveries when many others were unwilling to do so, believe they deserve a raise. Scott Gove expressed the sentiment that they are not asking for anything unreasonable or beyond what they deserve. John Drake, vice president of transportation, infrastructure, and supply chain policy at the Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged that negotiations often become tense towards the end but remained hopeful that the situation would not deteriorate.

In response to the Teamsters' statement, UPS affirmed its commitment to negotiating and stated that it was still at the table. However, time is running out as the union needs to review and present any agreement to its rank-and-file members before the current contract expires at the end of July. If a satisfactory offer is not presented, a strike is inevitable, according to the Teamsters spokesperson.

