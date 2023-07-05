Rivian Electric Delivery Vans Arrive In Europe As Amazon Expands Partnership

Rivian's electric delivery vans or EDVs, used by e-commerce giant Amazon, have made their debut in Europe.

The initial rollout will take place in Germany, with over 300 Rivian EDVs set to hit the streets of Munich, Berlin, and Dusseldorf in the coming weeks.

The partnership between Rivian and Amazon dates back to 2019 when Amazon invested $700 million in the emerging electric vehicle manufacturer. As part of the agreement, Amazon committed to purchasing more than 100,000 EDVs from Rivian, which will be deployed by the end of the decade to support Amazon's Climate Pledge initiative, aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

In 2020, Amazon unveiled the Rivian-built electric delivery van, featuring a sleek and modern design both inside and out. Rivian's EDVs are purposefully designed to prioritize safety, sustainability, and driver comfort, with a focus on meeting the specific needs of urban environments.

The first electric vans were introduced in Los Angeles in February 2021 and expanded to over 100 cities across the United States, with over 1,000 EDVs making package deliveries during the holiday season. Rivian recently announced that the first batch of electric delivery vans has now arrived in Europe.

The European version of the Rivian EDV has been tailored to better suit the region's cities, featuring a shorter and narrower design compared to the U.S. model. Dagan Mishoulam, Vice President of Strategy & Go-To-Market for Rivian, expressed excitement about the milestone, highlighting the collaboration with Amazon and the emphasis on driver convenience, safety, and environmental sustainability. Mishoulam described the European debut as a significant step for Rivian's expansion and its future prospects in the region.

The initial fleet of 300 EDVs will commence operations in Germany, specifically targeting Munich, Berlin, and Dusseldorf. These vehicles will join the thousands of electric vans already in use across Europe, with Germany alone accounting for more than 1,000 EDVs. In the United States, Amazon has over 3,000 Rivian EDVs delivering packages in more than 500 cities and regions. The company aims to have 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road globally, contributing to substantial carbon emissions reduction.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Rivian exceeded expectations by delivering 12,640 EVs and producing 13,992 units during the second quarter of 2023. This performance puts Rivian on track to achieve its annual production target of 50,000 vehicles.

