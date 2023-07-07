Wiz Khalifa Announces New Studio Album 'Wizzlemania'

Wiz Khalifa has announced that his new studio album, Wizzlemania, will be released soon.

The multi-Platinum recording artist also revealed his partnership with BMG through Taylor Gang Ent. to release the upcoming album.

The announcement follows the release of the album's first single "You" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, produced by Cardiak, Wu10, and Hitmaka.

Khalifa said, "I'm excited to join the BMG family and continue to release tracks for all my fans to love starting with 'You'. I can't wait for everyone to hear the full album soon!"

He is set to kick off the 33-date High School Reunion Tour this month with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and special guest DJ Drama.

The High School Reunion Tour Dates:

Fri Jul 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri July 14 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena^

Sat Jul 15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jul 19 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center^

Thu Jul 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 05 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

(Photo: BMG)

