Wiz Khalifa Announces New Studio Album 'Wizzlemania'

Wiz Khalifa has announced that his new studio album, Wizzlemania, will be released soon.
The multi-Platinum recording artist also revealed his partnership with BMG through Taylor Gang Ent. to release the upcoming album.
The announcement follows the release of the album's first single "You" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, produced by Cardiak, Wu10, and Hitmaka.
Khalifa said, "I'm excited to join the BMG family and continue to release tracks for all my fans to love starting with 'You'. I can't wait for everyone to hear the full album soon!"
He is set to kick off the 33-date High School Reunion Tour this month with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and special guest DJ Drama.
The High School Reunion Tour Dates:
Fri Jul 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sat Jul 08 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sun Jul 09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri July 14 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena^
Sat Jul 15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sun Jul 16 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Tue Jul 18 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Jul 19 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center^
Thu Jul 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Fri Jul 21 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 28 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jul 30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Aug 01 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Aug 02 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 05 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Aug 06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 09 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
Fri Aug 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Aug 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Aug 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 25 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 26 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
(Photo: BMG)
