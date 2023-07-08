New 20-CD Box Set To Celebrate Career Of Keith Emerson

Spirit of Unicorn Music have announced they will release a new 20-CD Variations box set covering the entire career of Keith Emerson on October 13, 2023.

The project is divided into five parts, beginning with Emerson's early years in The Nice and Emerson Lake & Palmer. The musician's solo albums, his soundtracks and collaborations and a set of stunning live performances that present his breath-taking keyboard skills to full effect, form the other parts.

"Keith Emerson invented progressive rock. I know because I was there at the time." Lee Jackson, a long-time friend of Emerson, and his one-time bandmate in The Nice, once told Prog magazine about one of the greatest keyboard players of all time.

The collection has been curated with the full support of the Emerson family. Aaron Emerson, Keith's son, said, "It is with great excitement that we can share all of Dad's great work, expanding throughout his long career. I hope it gives you as much joy as it has done for all of us".

The collection comes in a special 10 x 10 inch box. The 20 CDs are accompanied by sleeve notes written by Jerry Ewing, Editor of Prog magazine. There are interviews with many of Emerson's collaborators.

The set also includes a 48-page book containing many never-before-seen photos taken directly from the Emerson family archive.

All 20 CDs have been mastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce. The collection features a previously unreleased show from BB Kings in 2004.

Variations Box Set Tracklisting:

Part One: The Early Years / The Bands

Disc One: Early Years / The Bands

Part Two: The Solo Albums

Disc Two: Honky

Disc Three: Changing States

Disc Four: Emerson Plays Emerson

Disc Five: Keith Emerson Band

Part Three: The Soundtracks

Disc Six: Inferno

Disc Seven: Nighthawks

Disc Eight: Murderock

Disc Nine: Best Revenge / La Chiesa

Disc Ten: Iron Man

Disc Eleven: Harmagedon / Godzilla

Part Four: Collaborations

Disc Twelve: Three Fates Project

Disc Thirteen: Beyond The Stars

