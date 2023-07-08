Mick Mars Says Motley Crue Bandmates Didn't Speak To Him During 2022 Tour

Former Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that his bandmates did not speak to him during their 2022 tour.

Mars, who has been blaming Nikki Sixx and company for forcing him out and cutting his profit share ever since his unceremonious exit from the group, told Rolling Stone, "Nobody spoke to me in 2022. A lot of the time felt like I was just playing by myself. You know how you can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone? That's how I felt that whole tour. I felt used, sad, and inferior."

"When we played the last show [in Las Vegas on September 9, 2022], I felt relieved. A lot of the pressure was gone. But I was very emotionally wounded. T hey weren't just shallow wounds. They were deep ones; the kind you can't get over," he added.

Discussing his legal battle with Motley Crue, Mars asserted the lawsuit isn't just monetarily motivated, saying, "It's about preserving his legacy as a core member of the band for decades."

"Just let me retire and have my legacy," he said. "I don't want to be a drama guy. I want to be a f--kin' happy guy. But what do I get handed? Plates of sh-t. I don't want it. I'm beat up on that sh-t. Let me have my legacy so that I can enjoy what I've done."

He continued, "I own one quarter, or even half, I don't know for sure, of Motley Crue Inc., which trickles down to all the other Motley Crue entities. I'm not asking for a right arm or left arm. But dammit man, I've never seen anybody have to go through this sh-t when they want to retire. I'm not an employee of Motley Crue though. I'm an owner."

Mars says he feels the bandmates would all be "okay" if he never spoke with them again.

"I think all of us would be okay with that," Mars said. "And I don't just mean me with them. I mean them with each other. I don't plan on having a funeral. If I did, I think maybe they'd show up for that just out of courtesy. But for me, there's no funeral. There's no nothing."

(Photo: Dustin Jack)

