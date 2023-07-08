Spotify Reveals 50 Most Streamed Hip-Hop Albums

Spotify recently revealed a list of the 50 most streamed hip-hop albums of all time through their Rap Caviar page.

Though several of the most prominent hip-hop artists figure in the top 50, the list largely contains recent albums.

Drake figures frequently, with eight of his albums appearing on the list. His Scorpion, Views and More Life are in the top 10, placed at No. 2, 3 and 9, respectively.

Eminem has six of his records on the list, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar have three each, and Travis Scott has two of his albums in the top 50. Iconic stars like Tupac, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre all made the cut as well.

The late XXXTENTACION's ? is surprisingly at No. 1. Lil Tecca's debut album We Love You Tecca is at No. 38, and 6ix9ine's DUMMY BOY is on the list as well. Tyga's Legendary (Deluxe Edition) is at No. 50.

Spotify's most-streamed hip-hop albums of all time:

1. ? - XXXTENTACION

2. Scorpion - Drake

3. Views - Drake

4. Goodbye & Good Riddance - Juice WRLD

5. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott

6. 17 - XXXTENTACION

7. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - Pop Smoke

8. DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

9. More Life - Drake

10. Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD

11. The Eminem Show - Eminem

12. Luv is Rage 2 - Lil Uzi Vert

13. Death Race for Love - Juice WRLD

14. 2014 Forest Hills Drive - J. Cole

15. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight - Travis Scott

16. Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

17. good kid, m.A.A.d. city - Kendrick Lamar

18. The Life of Pablo - Kanye West

19. Take Care - Drake

20. Graduation - Kanye West

21. The Heist - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

22. Certified Lover Boy - Drake

23. Black Panther The Album: Music From and Inspired By - Kendrick Lamar

24. Recovery - Eminem

25. 2001 - Dr. Dre

26. Nothing Was the Same - Drake

27. Get Rich or Die Tryin' - 50 Cent

28. The Marshall Mathers LP - Tour Edition - Eminem

29. The Marshall Mathers LP2 - Eminem

30. Music to be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition) - Eminem

31. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. The World 2 - Lil Uzi Vert

32. Culture II - Migos

33. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

34. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy - Kanye West

35. If You're Reading This It's Too Late - Drake

36. Kamikaze - Eminem

37. Meet the Woo 2 - Pop Smoke

38. We Love You Tecca - Lil Tecca

39. The Pinkprint - Nicki Minaj

40. DUMMY BOY - 6ix9ine

41. Hoodie SZN - A Boogie wit da Hoodie

42. THE GOAT - Polo G

43. Culture - Migos

44. My Turn - Lil Baby

45. IGOR - Tyler, the Creator

46. All Eyez On Me - Tupac

47.. BLAME IT ON BABY - DaBaby

48.Dark Lane Demo Tapes - Drake

49. Grateful - DJ Khaled

50. Legendary (Deluxe Edition) - Tyga

