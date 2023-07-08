Spotify Reveals 50 Most Streamed Hip-Hop Albums

Spotify recently revealed a list of the 50 most streamed hip-hop albums of all time through their Rap Caviar page.
Though several of the most prominent hip-hop artists figure in the top 50, the list largely contains recent albums.
Drake figures frequently, with eight of his albums appearing on the list. His Scorpion, Views and More Life are in the top 10, placed at No. 2, 3 and 9, respectively.
Eminem has six of his records on the list, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar have three each, and Travis Scott has two of his albums in the top 50. Iconic stars like Tupac, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre all made the cut as well.
The late XXXTENTACION's ? is surprisingly at No. 1. Lil Tecca's debut album We Love You Tecca is at No. 38, and 6ix9ine's DUMMY BOY is on the list as well. Tyga's Legendary (Deluxe Edition) is at No. 50.
Spotify's most-streamed hip-hop albums of all time:
1. ? - XXXTENTACION
2. Scorpion - Drake
3. Views - Drake
4. Goodbye & Good Riddance - Juice WRLD
5. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott
6. 17 - XXXTENTACION
7. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon - Pop Smoke
8. DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
9. More Life - Drake
10. Legends Never Die - Juice WRLD
11. The Eminem Show - Eminem
12. Luv is Rage 2 - Lil Uzi Vert
13. Death Race for Love - Juice WRLD
14. 2014 Forest Hills Drive - J. Cole
15. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight - Travis Scott
16. Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
17. good kid, m.A.A.d. city - Kendrick Lamar
18. The Life of Pablo - Kanye West
19. Take Care - Drake
20. Graduation - Kanye West
21. The Heist - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
22. Certified Lover Boy - Drake
23. Black Panther The Album: Music From and Inspired By - Kendrick Lamar
24. Recovery - Eminem
25. 2001 - Dr. Dre
26. Nothing Was the Same - Drake
27. Get Rich or Die Tryin' - 50 Cent
28. The Marshall Mathers LP - Tour Edition - Eminem
29. The Marshall Mathers LP2 - Eminem
30. Music to be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition) - Eminem
31. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. The World 2 - Lil Uzi Vert
32. Culture II - Migos
33. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch
34. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy - Kanye West
35. If You're Reading This It's Too Late - Drake
36. Kamikaze - Eminem
37. Meet the Woo 2 - Pop Smoke
38. We Love You Tecca - Lil Tecca
39. The Pinkprint - Nicki Minaj
40. DUMMY BOY - 6ix9ine
41. Hoodie SZN - A Boogie wit da Hoodie
42. THE GOAT - Polo G
43. Culture - Migos
44. My Turn - Lil Baby
45. IGOR - Tyler, the Creator
46. All Eyez On Me - Tupac
47.. BLAME IT ON BABY - DaBaby
48.Dark Lane Demo Tapes - Drake
49. Grateful - DJ Khaled
50. Legendary (Deluxe Edition) - Tyga
