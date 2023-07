Taylor Swift Adds More 2024 European Tour Dates With Paramore

Taylor Swift has added 14 dates to the European leg of her Eras Tour featuring her long-time friend Hayley Williams as supporting act.

The Paramore frontwoman and her band will open the shows, spread across 2024. There will be 48 shows in all.

Taylor announced the addition of the new dates on Twitter.

"Really can't contain my excitement because… we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour," she wrote. "And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???"

Swift also attached a photo of her and Williams putting their arms over each other's shoulders.

The European leg of the Eras tour will begin in Paris on May 9, 2024, and end on August 17 in London.

Tour dates featuring Paramore:

May 9 - Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

May 10 - Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

May 11 - Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

May 12 - Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena $

May 17 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

May 18 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

May 19 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena $

May 24 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

May 25 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica $

May 30 - Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

June 2 - Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 3 - Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium $

June 7 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 8 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 9 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium $

June 13 - Liverpool, England @ Anfield $

June 15 Liverpool, England @ Anfield

June 18 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

June 21 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 22 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 23 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium $

June 28 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium $

July 4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena $

July 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

July 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

July 9 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13 - Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

July 14 - Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza $

July 17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena $

July 18 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

July 19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena $

July 23 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 27 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

August 1 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy $

August 2 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

August 3 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

August 8 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion $

August 9 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 10 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 15 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium

August 16 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium

August 17 London, England @ Wembley Stadium

(Photo: Beth Garrabrant)

