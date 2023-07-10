Meta's Threads Platform Surpasses 100 Mln Users In Record Time

Meta's new Threads platform has attracted over 100 million users in less than five days, making it the fastest-growing online platform in history, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

This impressive milestone surpasses the previous record held by OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, which reached 100 million users in two months.

The rapid success of Threads has exceeded even Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's expectations, as he announced on Friday that the app had already crossed 70 million signups. The platform's popularity can be attributed in part to its user-friendly sign-up process, which only requires users to log in through their Instagram accounts, automatically populating their profiles and follow lists.

Currently, Threads holds the title of the most downloaded free app in the United States on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Sensor Tower data. This achievement comes as Twitter owner Elon Musk stated in November that his platform boasts nearly 260 million daily active users.

While Twitter has not publicly disclosed its exact figures, it has reportedly informed advertisers of its monthly active user base, which stands at 535 million according to the Wall Street Journal. However, independent analysis indicates a less positive outlook, with forecasts suggesting a decline in Twitter's active user base from an estimated 368.4 million in 2022 to 335.7 million in 2024.

It is important to note that the signup numbers for Threads are not directly comparable to Twitter's active user numbers, as many users may not actively engage with the app. Nevertheless, Meta's other platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp tout active user bases exceeding 2 billion.

While Threads is often considered a direct competitor to Twitter, there are significant differences in user experience. Unlike Twitter's real-time, reverse chronological timeline, Threads employs an algorithmic feed similar to Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, Threads does not limit the posts displayed on its timeline to accounts followed by the user. Furthermore, the platform is currently only available on mobile devices.

Notably, Threads diverges from Twitter's approach by abstaining from promoting hard news or political content, a decision defended by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri who cited concerns about the risks and negativity associated with such content.

Meta's achievement with Threads highlights the company's ability to attract and engage a massive user base, solidifying its position as a major player in the social media landscape.

