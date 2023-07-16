Brothers Osborne Announce New Self-Titled Album

Brothers Osborne have announced that their new self-titled album will be released on September 15 via EMI Records Nashville.

Brothers Osborne is the Grammy-winning duo's fourth studio album. It can be pre-ordered in all formats at https://strm.to/BrothersOsbornePR

The country duo also shared an additional track, "Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet," from the upcoming album.

TJ Osborne said, "We've always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in. And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun."

John Osborne added, "Since our last record, we've been very forthcoming with who we are. By acknowledging TJ's personal life and my mental- struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we've ever been."

The 11-track album was produced by Mike Elizondo.

Miranda Lambert provides the LP's sole guest vocals on "We Ain't Good at Breaking Up" after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

The brothers co-wrote every song on the album, including their chart-climbing current single "Nobody's Nobody," penned with Elizondo and Kendell Marvel, capturing a message of inclusion and acceptance.

Brothers Osborne will celebrate the album's release with four newly-announced tour dates in October, performing in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Nashville.

Brothers Osborne Track Listing:

1. "Who Says You Can't Have Everything" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)

2. "Nobody's Nobody" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)

3. "Might As Well Be Me" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)

4. "Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)

5. "Goodbye's Kickin' In" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)

6. "Love You Too" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

7. "New Bad Habit" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

8. "We Ain't Good At Breaking Up" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)

9. "Back Home" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. "Ain't Nobody Got Time For That" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)

11. "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)

(Photo: Natalie Osborne)

