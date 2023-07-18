These 18 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

The following healthcare stocks featured on our site touched new 52-week high yesterday.
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
*Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)
|
Jul.3, 2023
|
$17.43
|
$34.28
|
$32.04
|
96%
|
argenx SE (ARGX)
|
Dec.1, 2022
|
$404.85
|
$498.63
|
$484.43
|
23%
|
MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)
|
Aug.3, 2022
|
$3.57
|
$7.61
|
$7.60
|
113%
|
MorphoSys AG (MOR)
|
Jun.6, 2023
|
$7.04
|
$8.24
|
$8.12
|
17%
|
AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)
|
Feb.10, 2023
|
$9.42
|
$21.70
|
$20.46
|
130%
|
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)
|
Mar.29, 2023
|
$19.30
|
$37.50
|
$36.65
|
94%
|
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
|
Oct.19, 2022
|
$8.28
|
$60.26
|
$57.60
|
627%
|
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS)
|
Jul.3, 2023
|
$4.90
|
$11.31
|
$9.72
|
130%
|
RxSight Inc. (RXST)
|
Aug.10, 2022
|
$15.45
|
$33.58
|
$32.77
|
117%
|
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)
|
Aug.8, 2022
|
$5.54
|
$9.12
|
$8.81
|
64%
|
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
|
Apr.18, 2023
|
$19.49
|
$33.74
|
$33.47
|
73%
|
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)
|
Apr.26, 2023
|
$10.34
|
$16.85
|
$15.20
|
62%
|
biote Corp. (BTMD)
|
Dec.13, 2022
|
$4.30
|
$7.52
|
$7.51
|
74%
|
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM)
|
May 22, 2023
|
$4.67
|
$9.77
|
$9.09
|
109%
|
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)
|
Apr.25. 2023
|
$225
|
$247.75
|
$247.36
|
10%
|
Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)
|
Oct.10, 2022
|
$9.66
|
$19.14
|
$18.72
|
98%
|
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)
|
Dec.23, 2022
|
$5.04
|
$12.33
|
$11.63
|
144%
|
DexCom Inc. (DXCM)
|
Oct.28, 2022
|
$113.72
|
$138.40
|
$137.45
|
21%
(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.17, 2023)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Business News