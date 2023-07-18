logo
These 18 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

The following healthcare stocks featured on our site touched new 52-week high yesterday.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)

Jul.3, 2023

$17.43

$34.28

$32.04

96%

argenx SE (ARGX)

Dec.1, 2022

$404.85

$498.63

$484.43

23%

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)

Aug.3, 2022

$3.57

$7.61

$7.60

113%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Jun.6, 2023

$7.04

$8.24

$8.12

17%

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)

Feb.10, 2023

$9.42

$21.70

$20.46

130%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Mar.29, 2023

$19.30

$37.50

$36.65

94%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Oct.19, 2022

$8.28

$60.26

$57.60

627%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS)

Jul.3, 2023

$4.90

$11.31

$9.72

130%

RxSight Inc. (RXST)

Aug.10, 2022

$15.45

$33.58

$32.77

117%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)

Aug.8, 2022

$5.54

$9.12

$8.81

64%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Apr.18, 2023

$19.49

$33.74

$33.47

73%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) 

Apr.26, 2023

$10.34

$16.85

$15.20

62%

biote Corp. (BTMD)

Dec.13, 2022

$4.30

$7.52

$7.51

74%

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM)

May 22, 2023

$4.67

$9.77

$9.09

109%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

Apr.25. 2023

$225

$247.75

$247.36

10%

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Oct.10, 2022

$9.66

$19.14

$18.72

98%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Dec.23, 2022

$5.04

$12.33

$11.63

144%

DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Oct.28, 2022

$113.72

$138.40

$137.45

21%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.17, 2023)

